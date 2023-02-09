Burt Bacharach, Legendary Songwriter, Dies at 94

Legendary songwriter Burt Bacharach, who scored an astonishing 73 top 40 hits in the United States across a 70+ year career in the music business, died in Los Angeles yesterday (Feb. 8) of natural causes. He was 94.

The erudite Bacharach wrote or co-wrote iconic songs such as “This Guy’s in Love with You,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ on My Head,” “(They Long to Be) Close to You,” “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” and “That’s What Friends Are For,” many in tandem with lyricist Hal David. He was closely associated with vocalist Dionne Warwick, who notched 22 top 40 hits with his songs such as “Walk on By,” “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”

His sound is closely associated with the swinging 1960s, perhaps best heard on the soundtrack for 1967’s Casino Royale, which he arranged and composed. It featured the Dusty Springfield-sung “The Look of Love” and the instrumental title track, which became a hit for Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass.

In the 1980s, he found success with new lyricist Carole Bayer Sager on hits for artists such as Christopher Cross, Patti LaBelle and Michael McDonald, and Neil Diamond. His 1998 collaboration with Elvis Costello, Painted From Memory, won a Grammy for best pop collaboration with vocals.

Bacharach was introduced to a new audience in the 1990s and 2000s thanks to cameo appearances in all three Austin Powers films, which took inspiration from his suave, sophisticated pop style. He continued to make concert appearances well into his 80s and re-teamed with Costello in 2018 for another album, Look Now.

Bacharach and David received numerous industry honors, including becoming the first songwriting team to win the Library of Congress’ George & Ira Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2011.

This is a breaking story. More to come.