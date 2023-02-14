Bruce Springsteen Adds 22 North American Shows to 2023 Tour

As expected, Bruce Springsteen has added 22 North American shows in 18 cities to his 2023 international tour with the E Street Band, which kicked off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fl. The new dates begin Aug. 9 at Wrigley Field in Chicago and wrap Dec. 8 in San Francisco. They also include Aug. 30-Sept. 1 appearances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., not far from Springsteen’s roots in the Jersey Shore town of Long Branch.

On-sales for the new shows will be staggered, with some beginning Friday (Feb. 19). It is unknown if Springsteen, 73, will once again utilize Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing algorithm for a percentage of seats, a practice that drew outcries from fans during the initial tour on-sales last summer. Many shows will require hopeful customers to sign up for Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, which the company says “is intended to make it easier for fans to get tickets, and harder for resellers and bots.”

Springsteen and company are five shows into their first outing since 2017. In somewhat of a deviation from their usual practice of heavily changing the set list, the repertoire has been largely static, with as many as 26 of the same songs played from night to night. The shows have featured several tracks from Springsteen’s 2020 album Letter to You and last year’s soul covers album Only the Strong Survive, alongside tried-and-true staples such as “Born To Run,” “Badlands,” “Backstreets,” and an early one-two punch of “Candy’s Room” and “Kitty’s Back.”

The tour has also already run into COVID issues, as group members Steven Van Zandt, Soozie Tyrell, and Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa missed the Feb. 10 show in Dallas. The outing resumes tonight (Feb. 14) in Houston.

Here are Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s new 2023 tour dates:

August 9 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

Onsale: Friday, February 17 at 10:00 AM CT

August 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Monday, February 27 at 10:00 AM ET

August 28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

August 30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 1 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 12:00 PM ET

September 7 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

Verified Fan Onsale: Friday, February 24 at 10:00 AM ET

September 9 – Baltimore, MD @ Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Verified Fan Onsale: Tuesday, February 28 at 10:00 AM ET

September 12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 3 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM PT

November 6 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 8 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM MT

November 10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM CT

November 14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM ET

November 20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM ET

November 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Wednesday, February 22 at 10:00 AM MT

December 4 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 6 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT

December 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Verified Fan Onsale: Thursday, February 23 at 10:00 AM PT