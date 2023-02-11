Bruce Springsteen Performs Without Several E Street Band Members in Dallas

The E Street Band looked a little different Friday night (Feb. 10) when Bruce Springsteen headlined the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Three key members were missing, including guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist Soozie Tyrell, as well as Springsteen’s wife and band member, Patti Scialfa. COVID was cited as the reason for Van Zandt and Tyrell’s absences.

“We got a few members missing tonight … But goddammit, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen,” Springsteen told the audience, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Van Zandt confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Thank you all for your best wishes and positive vibes. I’ve got a very mild case and hope to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.” Those are the next two show dates, scheduled for Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, respectively.

Springsteen and company kicked off their first tour in six years on Feb. 1, with a set list full of hits from a near 50-year songbook of rock classics. While the set lists have uncharacteristically largely the same from night to night, the Dallas show did feature the tour debut of “Detroit Medley” during the encore, according to Setlist.fm.

Read SPIN’s review of the tour kickoff in Tampa, Fl., and see fan-filmed footage from the Dallas show below.