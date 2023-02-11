Instagram Facebook Twitter
IdiotBox Effects Fuses Pop Culture Nostalgia With Unique Guitar Pedals
Burt Bacharach
Burt Bacharach’s 10 Best Songs
Liv.e
Living in Liv.e’s Drug-Inspired Soundscape

Bruce Springsteen Performs Without Several E Street Band Members in Dallas

Steven Van Zandt and Soozie Tyrell have COVID, and Patti Scialfa also sat out the show
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Bruce Springsteen performs onstage during the Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 tour at State Farm Arena on February 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The E Street Band looked a little different Friday night (Feb. 10) when Bruce Springsteen headlined the American Airlines Center in Dallas. Three key members were missing, including guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist Soozie Tyrell, as well as Springsteen’s wife and band member, Patti Scialfa. COVID was cited as the reason for Van Zandt and Tyrell’s absences.

“We got a few members missing tonight … But goddammit, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen,” Springsteen told the audience, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Van Zandt confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Thank you all for your best wishes and positive vibes. I’ve got a very mild case and hope to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.” Those are the next two show dates, scheduled for Feb. 14 and Feb. 16, respectively.

Springsteen and company kicked off their first tour in six years on Feb. 1, with a set list full of hits from a near 50-year songbook of rock classics. While the set lists have uncharacteristically largely the same from night to night, the Dallas show did feature the tour debut of “Detroit Medley” during the encore, according to Setlist.fm.

Also Read

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Roar Back at Tampa Tour Opener

Read SPIN’s review of the tour kickoff in Tampa, Fl., and see fan-filmed footage from the Dallas show below.

 

