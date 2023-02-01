Beyonce Announces 2023 Renaissance Stadium Tour

Last year, Beyoncé released Renaissance, her first album of original songs in six years. Today, the superstar announced a world tour in support of it.

The tour will hit stadiums around the world, beginning in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10th. The European leg concludes with a show in Warsaw on June 27. The North American leg kicks off a few weeks later with two shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 8.

Last month, Beyoncé played her first proper show in five years at the opening of a hotel in Dubai. This will be Beyoncé’s first proper solo tour since 2016, when she hit the road in support of Lemonade. In 2018, she co-headlined a tour with her husband Jay-Z.

The announcement comes days ahead of the upcoming Grammy Awards, which she’s nominated in nine categories

Beyoncé 2023 Renaissance tour dates:

5/10 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena

5/14 Brussels, Belgium – Baudoin Stadium

5/17 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium

5/20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield

5/23 Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light

5/26 Paris, France – Stade de France

5/29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur

5/30 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur

6/6 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium

6/8 Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium

6/11 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome

6/15 Cologne, Germany – Rheinenergiestadion

6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – JC Arena

6/21 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion

6/24 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park

6/27 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy

7/8 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

7/9 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre

7/12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field

7/15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium

7/17 Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium

7/20 Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium

7/22 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

7/26 Detroit, MI – Ford Field

7/29 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

8/1 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium

8/3 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Stadium

8/5 Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field

8/9 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium

8/11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium

8/16 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium

8/18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium

8/21 St Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center

8/24 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium

8/26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium

8/30 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium

9/2 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium

9/11 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place

9/13 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field

9/18 Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium

9/21 Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium

9/23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium

9/27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome