Beyonce Announces 2023 Renaissance Stadium Tour

Last year, Beyoncé released Renaissance, her first album of original songs in six years. Today, the superstar announced a world tour in support of it.
The tour will hit stadiums around the world, beginning in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10th. The European leg concludes with a show in Warsaw on June 27. The North American leg kicks off a few weeks later with two shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre on July 8.
Last month, Beyoncé played her first proper show in five years at the opening of a hotel in Dubai. This will be Beyoncé’s first proper solo tour since 2016, when she hit the road in support of Lemonade. In 2018, she co-headlined a tour with her husband Jay-Z.
The announcement comes days ahead of the upcoming Grammy Awards, which she’s nominated in nine categories
Beyoncé 2023 Renaissance tour dates:
5/10 Stockholm, Sweden – Friends Arena
5/14 Brussels, Belgium – Baudoin Stadium
5/17 Cardiff, Wales – Principality Stadium
5/20 Edinburgh, Scotland – Murrayfield
5/23 Sunderland, England – Stadium of Light
5/26 Paris, France – Stade de France
5/29 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur
5/30 London, England – Tottenham Hotspur
6/6 Lyon, France – Groupama Stadium
6/8 Barcelona, Spain – Olympic Stadium
6/11 Marseille, France – Orange Velodrome
6/15 Cologne, Germany – Rheinenergiestadion
6/17 Amsterdam, Netherlands – JC Arena
6/21 Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion
6/24 Frankfurt, Germany – Deutsche Bank Park
6/27 Warsaw, Poland – PGE Nardowy
7/8 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
7/9 Toronto, Ontario – Rogers Centre
7/12 Philadelphia, PA – Lincoln Financial Field
7/15 Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium
7/17 Louisville, KY – Cardinal Stadium
7/20 Minneapolis, MN – Huntington Bank Stadium
7/22 Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
7/26 Detroit, MI – Ford Field
7/29 East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
8/1 Foxborough, MA – Gillette Stadium
8/3 Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Stadium
8/5 Washington, D.C. – FedEx Field
8/9 Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium
8/11 Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
8/16 Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium
8/18 Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium
8/21 St Louis, MO – Dome at America’s Center
8/24 Glendale, AZ – State Farm Stadium
8/26 Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium
8/30 San Francisco, CA – Levi’s Stadium
9/2 Inglewood, CA – SoFi Stadium
9/11 Vancouver, British Columbia – BC Place
9/13 Seattle, WA – Lumen Field
9/18 Kansas City, MO – Arrowhead Stadium
9/21 Dallas, TX – AT&T Stadium
9/23 Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
9/27 New Orleans, LA – Caesars Superdome