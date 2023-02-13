Instagram Facebook Twitter
Always Sunny Creators Bringing Live Podcast to London, Dublin

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton will tape the ‘Always Sunny Podcast’ across the Atlantic in April
The 'It's Always Sunny Podcast' at the Met in Philadelphia on Sept. 19, 2022. (Photo: Justin Mayer / Live Nation)

The creators and stars of the beloved FXX comedy It’s Always in Sunny in Philadelphia had such a fun time at the maiden live tapings of their The Always Sunny Podcast LIVE! last fall that they’re returning to the road again this spring.

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton will perform a matinee and evening show at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 16, which will be followed the next day by a taping at Dublin’s 8,000-capacity 3Arena. Tickets are available via pre-sale on Wednesday (Feb. 15) and to the general public on Friday.

The Always Sunny Podcast normally finds McElhenney, Day, Howerton, and Sunny producer/writer Megan Ganz chatting through unscripted recaps of past episodes in their own podcast studio, a simple approach which has helped the self-produced program average more than 2 million combined viewers/listeners across Spotify, YouTube, and Simplecast. However, the group’s handful of rapturously received, proof-of-concept live shows last September in Louisville, Ky., and Philadelphia inspired them to tape the podcast again in front of fans in April.

It doesn’t hurt that McElhenney, Day, and Howerton last year also launched their own Irish whiskey, Four Walls, which figures to feature prominently at the London and Dublin stops. McElhenney has a further connection to this part of the world thanks to his soccer-themed Hulu series Welcome to Wrexham, which he created and stars in with Ryan Reynolds.

The Always Sunny Podcast Throws a Rock'N'Roll Party at First Live Tapings

“I guess it’s a new medium in a way, right?,” Day told SPIN last fall of the live podcast tapings. “It’s not stand-up comedy. It’s not a play. It’s not a rock show. So what is it? We’re finding that out as we go. It’s a wonderful opportunity to entertain.”

“I appreciate every moment spending time with these guys … just hanging out, talking,” McElhenney told SPIN about the chance to be creative with Howerton and Day in a new format. “If that’s where the next 10 years end up, I’m in. I can’t imagine a better life.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

