5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Philip Selway of Radiohead

Name Philip Selway

Best known for A cameo appearance in South Parkback in the late ‘90s.

Current London

Really want to be in I recently moved to London for the first time, so I’m still in that honeymoon period where I think it’s the best city on the planet. So, I really want to be right here, making music, which is exactly what I’m doing.

Excited about Very excited about releasing my album Strange Dance (February 24). It’s been a long time in the making, so it will great for it to be finally out and about.

My current music collection has a lot of Little Simz, Tomaga, and a lot of Daptone Records.

And a little bit of ‘90s British pop.

Preferred format Vinyl. I feel far more connected to the artist when I’m listening on vinyl and it’s the perfect format for albums.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Mark Hollis, Mark Hollis

This album is an evergreen for me. With very few elements, Mark Hollis conjures up this rich and expansive world, both intimate and awe-inspiring at the same time. The playing is exquisite and his voice is so beautifully expressive and affecting. This is a record best experienced in solitude and for me is perfect late-night listening.

2

Lullaby for Liquid Pig, Lisa Germano

This is an album that I’ve returned to time and again over the years. Again, it’s a record that really resonates late at night (obviously, a time when I really need music….). I was lucky enough to work with Lisa on my first solo album, Familial. I learned so much from her about songwriting and finding my own voice. She is an incredibly generous collaborator and is the epitome of being a singular artist. Lullaby for Liquid Pig conveys vulnerability and fortitude simultaneously. Lisa creates musical worlds that I want to live in and I find them both comforting and challenging.

3

Live!, Fela Ransome-Kuti and The Africa ‘70 with Ginger Baker

With my drumming head on, I listen to this record and hear almost everything I need to know about the instrument from it. It features two of the greats, Tony Allen and Ginger Baker. Their grooves are immaculate and arresting. Their virtuosity is a tool towards unlocking something deeper in the music. Coupled with the magnetic performances and musical leadership of Fela Kuti, this record is the perfect example of music-making as something that’s greater than the sum of its already incredible parts.

4

Grey Area, Little Simz

This is a record that I became almost obsessed with back in 2019. It felt like the type of connection I’d had with records when I was a teenager. Each track shines and it was exciting to hear that process of an artist landing in themselves, drawing on their own musical influences, but synthesizing them into something that is undeniably unique to them. The less said about my dancing to “Offence” the better, but it gets me each time I hear it…well, in the privacy of my own home at least….

5

Bryter Layter, Nick Drake

If I had to shrink my record collection to just one artist, then that would be Nick Drake. If I then had to shrink that further to just one of his records, then it would be Bryter Layter. Nick Drake is an artist that I feel speaks to me and for me. Bryter Layterhas the greatest variety of color and texture out of his three albums. It has an irresistibly bright and optimistic sound to it at points which contrasts beautifully with the sense of melancholy in his songwriting.