Yves Tumor Announces New Album, Tour, ‘Echolalia’ Single

Genre-defying artist Yves Tumor has a busy 2023 ahead, with new music, a world tour, and performances at Coachella, Austin Psych Fest, and Primavera Sound planned for this year.

The latest experimental opus from the accomplished artist (real name: Sean Bowie), Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds), is coming March 17 on Warp Records. Pre-order/pre-save it here.

Yves Tumor gave a taste of the material last November with the eclectic new track “God Is a Circle,” alongside a characteristically trippy video. Brand new single “Echolalia,” released today (Jan. 30), is a dark, ambient pop number with its own surreal video described as “a transgressive, gory homage to Gulliver’s Travels.” Both clips were helmed by longtime collaborator Jordan Hemingway.

Praise a Lord Who Chews But Which Does Not Consume; (Or Simply, Hot Between Worlds) is described as Yves Tumors’ “most intimate and personal statement to date.” It was produced by Noah Goldstein (Frank Ocean, Rosalía), mixed by Alan Moulder (My Bloody Valentine, Nine Inch Nails), and features contributions from frequent collaborators Chris Greatti (Yungblud, WILLOW) and Rhys Hastings. The new LP is a followup to the 2021 EP The Asymptotical World and 2020’s Heaven To a Tortured Mind.

In addition to the new album, Yves Tumor will begin an extensive 2023 tour at Coachella in April. The latest developments come after a similarly busy 2022, which saw Yves Tumor open for Nine Inch Nails and Florence + The Machine.

Here are Yves Tumor’s 2023 tour dates:

April 14-16: Indio, Calif. (Coachella Music & Arts Festival)

April 21-23: Indio, Calif. (Coachella Music & Arts Festival)

April 25: Tempe, Az. (The Marquee)

April 27: Houston (Warehouse Live)

April 28: Austin (Austin Psych Fest)

April 29: Dallas (The Factory)

May 1: New Orleans (The Joy Theater)

May 2: Atlanta (The Eastern)

May 4: Washington, D.C. (Echostage)

May 5: Philadelphia (Franklin Music Hall)

May 6: Burlington, Vt. (Higher Ground Ballroom)

May 7: Montreal (MTelus)

May 9: Toronto (History)

May 10: Detroit (Majestic)

May 12: Chicago (The Riviera)

May 13: Minneapolis (First Ave)

May 15: Denver (Ogden Theatre)

May 17: Boise, Id. (Knitting Factory Concert House)

May 18: Vancouver (The Vogue Theatre)

May 20: Seattle (Showbox SoDo)

May 21: Portland (Roseland Theater)

May 23: San Francisco (The Warfield)

June 2: Barcelona (Primavera Sound)

June 4: Barcelona (Razzmatazz)

June 7: Madrid (Shoko)

June 9: Madrid (Primavera Sound Madrid)

June 10: Porto, Portugal (NOS Primavera Sound)

November 7: Prague (Roxy)

November 9: Warsaw (Progresja)

November 11: Stockholm (Slaktykrkan)

November 12: Copenhagen (Vega)

November 14: Amsterdam (Paradiso)

November 17: Berlin (Huxleys)

November 21: Paris (Elysee Montmartre)

November 24: Manchester, U.K. (New Century Hall)

November 26: Glasgow (O2 Academy)

November 27: Dublin (3Olympia)