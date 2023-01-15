Yukihiro Takahashi, Yellow Magic Orchestra Drummer and Vocalist, Dies at 70

Yukihiro Takahashi, the drummer and vocalist for pioneering Japanese electronic act Yellow Magic Orchestra, has died at the age of 70.

An official cause of death has not yet been announced, but The Japan Times reports that Takahashi had a brain tumor removed in the summer of 2020 and, a year later, he shared on social media that he was undergoing additional treatments. The paper also cites additional Japanese media reports stating that the influential musician had contracted pneumonia in early January.

Takahashi was born in Tokyo in 1952 and started playing drums professionally while still in high school, working as a session drummer for TV commercials. By 1972, he was invited to join Sadistic Mika Band, which went on to find international success, particularly in the U.K. after a tour opening for Roxy Music.

Though, Takahashi is perhaps best known as the co-founder, drummer, and lead vocalist behind Yellow Magic Orchestra, the influential electronic music group he established alongside Ryuichi Sakamoto and Haruomi Hosono in 1978. By that time, the three were successful musicians on their own, recruiting each other to produce their solo works before banding together in YMO. Known for their innovative use of synths, digital recording techniques, samplers, and drum machines, they were inspired by disco, arcade games and the work of Kraftwerk and Giorgio Moroder.

As a musical trendsetter and precursor to the ’80s electropop takeover, Yellow Magic Orchestra are one of the most successful Japanese music acts of all time and have been cited as an early influence on bands like Duran Duran and Depeche Mode.

Between 1978 and 1993, the band released eight albums, advancing up the charts with early single “Computer Game / Firecracker” from their ’78 self-titled debut, which helped them enter the Billboard 200 charts. Though they disbanded in 1983, the three members came back together a decade later and released one final album, 1993’s Technodon and have sporadically appeared together over the years, most recently at a 2012 festival.

Takahashi had remained active in music in the years after, releasing more than 20 albums over the course of his career, as well as various remixes, compilations and film scoring work. He also re-teamed with Hosono in 2002 under the project name Sketch Show; Sakamoto often contributed to that project as well.

In recent years, Takahashi launched a new electropop project Metafive, utilizing members of his solo backing band. They released a debut album in 2016 and returned with sophomore LP Metaatem last year, though announcing that would be their final release.

Upon hearing the news of Takahashi’s death, several musicians posted tributes including former bandmate Sakamoto who posted a grey box in memoriam on his Twitter page.