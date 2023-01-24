Instagram Facebook Twitter
Palette Knife
Palette Knife Levels Up With New Game+
Le Tigre
Le Tigre Roars Back for First Tour Since 2005
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! at the Disco Splitting Up After Spring European Tour

Willie Nelson Unveils Star-Studded 90th Birthday Concert Plans

April 29-30 event at Hollywood Bowl to feature Neil Young, Bob Weir, Kacey Musgraves, Snoop Dogg, and Tom Jones
Willie Nelson at Luck Reunion on March 17, 2022 in Luck, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller / Getty Images for Shock Ink)

Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday in style with a concert featuring some of the most recognizable names in music. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will take place on April 29-30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on the day of and day after Nelson’s milestone day.

In addition to Nelson, the lineup will feature Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Nelson’s son Lukas, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers, the Chicks, the Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley, with more names to be announced.

“Each night will be a unique experience, featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations,” according to organizers. Tickets go on sale Saturday (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m. PST. The event is executive produced by Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum, Blackbird Presents’ Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Live Nation’s Brian Smith, and Creative Artists Agency. Click here for more information.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Nelson says. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

Also Read

Willie Nelson, George Strait, Miranda Lambert Salute Billy Joe Shaver on New Album

As he approaches 90, Nelson shows no signs of slowing down. He has a new album of Harlan Howard songs, I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, due out March 3 from Legacy Recordings, a career-spanning documentary, Willie Nelson & Family, that just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and is up for four awards at next month’s Grammys. Nelson is also expected to headline the annual Luck Reunion festival at his ranch outside Austin, Texas, on March 16.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

more from spin

Tim Hecker
News

Godflesh, Tim Hecker Headlining Oblivion Access Festival 2023

(Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for CMT)
News

Chris Stapleton To Perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl LVII

Belle and Sebastian
News

Belle and Sebastian Scraps Tour Plans Due to Stuart Murdoch’s Health Struggles

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top