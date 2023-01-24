Willie Nelson Unveils Star-Studded 90th Birthday Concert Plans

Willie Nelson will celebrate his 90th birthday in style with a concert featuring some of the most recognizable names in music. Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 will take place on April 29-30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on the day of and day after Nelson’s milestone day.

In addition to Nelson, the lineup will feature Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Edie Brickell, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, Nelson’s son Lukas, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, the Avett Brothers, the Chicks, the Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, and Ziggy Marley, with more names to be announced.

“Each night will be a unique experience, featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations,” according to organizers. Tickets go on sale Saturday (Jan. 28) at 10 a.m. PST. The event is executive produced by Nelson’s manager Mark Rothbaum, Blackbird Presents’ Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Live Nation’s Brian Smith, and Creative Artists Agency. Click here for more information.

“I can’t think of a better way to spend my 90th birthday than being surrounded by family, friends and of course the fans who made this all possible,” Nelson says. “It’s an honor to perform with such an incredible group of artists at such an iconic venue.”

As he approaches 90, Nelson shows no signs of slowing down. He has a new album of Harlan Howard songs, I Don’t Know A Thing About Love, due out March 3 from Legacy Recordings, a career-spanning documentary, Willie Nelson & Family, that just premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, and is up for four awards at next month’s Grammys. Nelson is also expected to headline the annual Luck Reunion festival at his ranch outside Austin, Texas, on March 16.