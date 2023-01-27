Watch The War on Drugs Jam ‘Harmonia’s Dream’ at Austin City Limits

The War on Drugs played the penultimate show of their 2022 tour in support of the album I Don’t Live Here Anymore at an Oct. 16 taping for Austin City Limits, which debuts tomorrow (Jan. 28) on PBS. In a web-exclusive clip not featured therein, the group stretches out the six-and-a-half-minute “Harmonia’s Dream” with another three minutes of head-nodding, synth-tinged bliss. The performance premieres below.

Marking the the Drugs’ first ACL appearance since 2015, the episode comprises songs solely from I Don’t Live Here Anymore and its 2017 predecessor, the Grammy best rock album winner A Deeper Understanding: “Pain,” “I Don’t Wanna Wait,” “Victim,” “Strangest Thing,” “I Don’t Live Here Anymore,” “Thinking of a Place,” and “In Chains.”

I Don’t Live Here Anymore debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Alternative Albums chart and No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums tally upon its 2021 release, and “Harmonia’s Dream” is nominated for best rock song at next weekend’s Grammy Awards. The Philadelphia-reared group will return to the road with a summer European tour beginning June 3 at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, followed by a one-off U.S. appearance co-headlining the 80/35 Festival in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 7.

Meanwhile, the 48th season of ACL has already featured Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, and Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada since premiering earlier this month. Upcoming episodes will spotlight Pavement’s debut appearance (Feb. 4), Maren Morris (Feb. 11), Spoon (Feb. 18), and Texas legend Joe Ely (Feb. 25).