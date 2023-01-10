U2 Revisiting 40 Vintage Tracks For Songs of Surrender In March

Instagram Facebook Twitter
With Bono poised to continue his solo tour in support of his acclaimed 2022 memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, U2 is also looking back at its famous catalog with Songs of Surrender, an album consisting of “re-imagined and re-recorded” versions of 40 of its songs. The project will be released on March 17.

Today (Jan. 10), U2 quietly released a trailer for Songs of Surrender, which features images of the band from throughout its nearly 50 years together, soundtracked by a snippet of the new version of “Beautiful Day.” A track list for the album has yet to be announced.

 

Songs of Surrender was teased in a recent U2 interview with the Washington Post, during which drummer Larry Mullen Jr. also cast doubt on his ability to play live with the band this year due to lingering elbow and knee injuries. As previously reported, U2 is scheduled to open the new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas with a multi-show residency at some point in 2023.

Earlier this month, Bono revealed a host of additional dates at New York’s Beacon Theatre in support of Surrender, at which he will be backed by Gemma Doherty (harp, keyboard, vocals) and Kate Ellis (cello, keyboard, vocals), as well as musical director/U2 producer Jacknife Lee.

U2 was honored by the Kennedy Center last month, with Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder performing the band’s songs “One” and “Elevation.”

Here are Bono’s Beacon Theatre tour dates:

April 16-17
April 21-22
April 26
April 28-29
May 3-4
May 7-8

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

