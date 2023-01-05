Theophilus London Has Been Found And Is ‘Safe With Family’

Theophilus London has been found safe after his family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 27. The family said that the musician hadn’t been seen in months.

London’s father Larry told NBCLA last night (Jan. 4) that the musician was found by friends in Los Angeles and that he will soon travel to New York for the funeral of one of his grandmothers. “After that, we want him to go to Trinidad to recuperate and to regenerate and get himself together,” Larry London said. “He’s been through an ordeal. His mind is fragile. He needs to get back to writing his music.”

London’s frequent collaborator, Machinedrum, whose real name is Travis Stewart, wrote on Twitter that London has “been found and is safe with family” without providing further details.

Additionally, London’s cousin Mikhail Noel said in a separate Instagram post that he appreciated “everyone’s support in finding my cousin. It’s refreshing and rewarding to have such a strong support system of family and friends!!! God bless each and everyone of you all.”

London was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and moved to New York early in life. SPIN premiered his debut 2011 EP, Lovers Holiday, which was released by Warner Bros. It featured Solange as well as members of TV on the Radio and Tegan and Sara. Later that year, London released his first full-length, Timez Are Weird These Days.

In 2014, London reached new levels of visibility when Kanye West executive produced his album Vibes. In 2018, he collaborated with Tame Impala on the song “Whiplash,” and two years later, released his most recent album to date, the self-issued Bebey.

London has also recorded with Big Boi, Amadou and Mariam, Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, and Azealia Banks.