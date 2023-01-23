Stevie Nicks Expands 2023 North American Tour

Stevie Nicks has expanded her 2023 touring plans, which include a handful of previously announced stadium dates in tandem with Billy Joel. After a March 10 show with Joel at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Nicks, 74, will begin her own headlining tour on March 15 in Seattle. The tour will conclude on June 27 in Louisville.

Five more stadium dates with Joel will follow on Aug. 5 in Columbus, Ohio., Aug. 19 in Kansas City, Mo., Sept. 23 in Foxborough, Mass., Oct. 7 in Baltimore, and Nov. 10 in Minneapolis. Tickets for the new solo performances go on sale Friday (Jan. 27) at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com.

As previously reported, the Fleetwood Mac vocalist appears on the track “Oil” from the upcoming Gorillaz album Cracker Island, which will be released on Feb. 24. She will also feature on Dolly Parton’s upcoming rock album, having collaborated with the fellow music icon in the studio last week.

Nicks’ most recent recorded output was a 2022 cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ’60s anthem “For What It’s Worth,” where she’s backed by longtime backing vocalist Sharon Celani and guitarist Waddy Wachtel, as well as Greg Kurstin, who produced and also played drums, organ, and guitar.

Stevie Nicks’ 2023 headlining tour dates:

March 15: Seattle (Climate Pledge Arena)

March 18: Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

March 23: San Francisco (Chase Center)

March 26: Sacramento, Calif. (Golden 1 Center)

March 30: Oklahoma City (Paycom Center)

April 2: New Orleans (Smoothie King Center)

April 5: Birmingham, ala. (Legacy Arena at BJCC)

May 12: Raleigh, N.C. (PNC Arena)

May 16: Knoxville, Tenn. (Thompson-Boling Arena)

May 22: Atlanta (State Farm Arena)

May 25: Orlando, Fla. (Amway Center)

June 20: Toronto (Scotiabank Arena)

June 23: Chicago (United Center)

June 27: Louisville, Ky. (KFC Yum! Center)