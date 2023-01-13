Instagram Facebook Twitter
Crooks and Nannies Find Power in Pain
Jeff Beck’s Immortal Boogaloo
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Dave Rowntree of Blur

See First Trailer For Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The big game takes place in Arizona on Feb. 12
Rihanna
(Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Although it reveals basically nothing whatsoever about the performance it is teasing, the first trailer has arrived for Rihanna‘s halftime show during Super Bowl LVII. The Apple Music-sponsored event will take place during the game on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

In the clip, Rihanna struts towards the camera in a long, feathery green coat and a tight black top with her hair pointed upward in a tree branch-like braid. The audio is a jumble of voices speculating on why Rihanna has waited more than six years to release an album, but it stops abruptly as she raises a finger to her lips as if to say “shhhh.” The teaser ends with a few seconds of the song “Needed Me,” from the 2016 album Anti.

 

Rihanna previously said she would not have new music tied to the halftime performance, but absent any further details, her set list for next month is anybody’s guess. Whatever the case, she’ll be following in some pretty big footsteps, as last year’s halftime show won three Creative Arts Emmys thanks to performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, LCD Soundsystem Included in Oscar Original Song Shortlist

The artist recently released a new Super Bowl “Game Day” line as part of her Savage X Fenty brand, with 17 pieces ranging from jerseys to hats, hoodies, and boxers. One t-shirt is emblazoned with the words “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

She also contributed two new songs to the hit film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever late last year.

Jonathan Cohen

