Ruston Kelly Announces New Album, The Weakness

Ruston Kelly has a new album on the way. Titled The Weakness, it will be released on April 7 through Rounder Records. It was produced by Nate Mercereau (Sharon Van Etten, Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers) and recorded at Mercereau’s Studio Tujunga in Los Angeles.

“There was a much greater focus on creating a sonic atmosphere that speaks just as loudly and feels just as emotional as the lyrics and voice,” Kelly says of The Weakness, which is the follow-up to 2020’s Shape & Destroy and his first release since his divorce from fellow singer/songwriter Kasey Musgraves.

With shades of Drive-By Truckers and Band of Horses, the album’s title track is out today (Jan. 17). “I started working on that song and the refrain just kept coming to me — ‘We don’t give in to the weakness,’” Kelly says of the song. “The overall narrative of the record is that there’s a variety of weaknesses that I need to deal with, and a variety of strengths that I need to bolster. I truly do believe that acknowledging your weaknesses and digging deeper to understand yourself goes hand-in-hand with becoming a greater human being.”

Kelly will be hitting the road with Noah Kahan later this year. See the dates below.

Ruston Kelly and Noah Kahan tour dates:

June 17 – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA – SOLD OUT

June 18 – Firefly Distillery, Charleston, SC – SOLD OUT

Aug 31 – Radio City Music Hall, New York, NY – SOLD OUT

Sept 12 – KEMBA Live!, Columbus, OH

Sept. 13 – St. Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO – SOLD OUT

Sept 15 – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN – SOLD OUT

Sept 16 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, Sterling Heights, MI – SOLD OUT

Sept 17 – Budweiser Stage, Toronto, ON