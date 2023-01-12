Paramore Mulls ‘High Cost of Chaos’ on New Song ‘C’est Comme Ça’

Paramore weighs the pros and cons of stability on “C’est Comme Ça,” the third advance track from its long-awaited new album, This Is Why, which is out Feb. 10 on Atlantic. In addition to “C’est Comme Ça,” the band has released the title track and “The News.”

“In a single year, I’ve aged 100 / My social life a chiropractic appointment / Sit still long enough to listen to yourself / Or maybe just long enough for you to atrophy to hell,” offers frontwoman Hayley Williams in a spoken-word style akin to Blondie’s Debbie Harry. Later, she concedes, “I know that regression is rarely rewarded / I still need a certain degree of disorder / I hate to admit getting better is boring / But the high cost of chaos? / Who can afford it?”

“I’m trying to get un-addicted to a survival narrative,” Williams says of the song, the title of which roughly translates from French to English as “that’s just how it is.” “The idea of imminent doom is less catastrophic to me than not knowing anything about the future or my part in it. The guys and I are all in much more stable places in our lives than ever before. And somehow that is harder for me to adjust to.”

Paramore is prepping an extensive world tour in support of This Is Why beginning Feb. 6 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. The group will also open for Taylor Swift on the first two dates of the latter’s Eras tour on March 17-18 in Glendale, Ariz.

This Is Why is the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter, which hit No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Alternative and Top Rock Albums charts.