Reunited Pantera Plots Summer Tour With Lamb Of God

Having recently played its first shows in 21 years, the reunited Pantera has confirmed a summer North American tour with support from Lamb of God. The revered hard rock act, which now features original vocalist Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown flanked by guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante (replacing late brothers Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul, respectively), will hit the road beginning July 28 outside Pittsburgh.

The 20-date, Live Nation-produced tour runs through Sept. 15 in Bristow, Va. Pantera also has a host of previously announced shows on tap opening for Metallica and at festivals such as Welcome to Rockville, Aftershock, and Louder Than Life. Tickets for the new shows go on sale Jan. 27.

Pantera played its first seven shows with the new lineup in December in South America, with the set list split fairly evenly between songs from the albums Vulgar Display of Power and Far Beyond Driven. The group also offered a nightly cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan.”

Lamb of God released its 11th studio album, Omens, last October. It debuted at No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Hard Rock Albums chart and No. 15 on The Billboard 200.

Here are Pantera’s tour dates:

May 20: Daytona Beach, Fla. (Welcome to Rockville)
July 13: Cadott, Wisc. (Rockfest)
July 15: Mansfield, Ohio (Inkcarceration)
July 28: Burgettstown, Pa. (Star Lake Pavilion)
July 29: Noblesville, Ind. (Ruoff Music Center)
Aug. 2: Camden, N.J. (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion)
Aug. 4: East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium, with Metallica)
Aug. 5: Hershey, Pa. (Hersheypark Stadium)
Aug. 6: Scranton, Pa. (Montage Mountain)
Aug. 8: Syracuse, N.Y. (St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview)
Aug. 9: Darien Center, N.Y. (Darien Lake Amphitheater)
Aug. 11: Montreal (Olympique Stadium, with Metallica)
Aug. 12: Toronto (Budweiser Stage)
Aug. 15: Rogers, Ark. (Walmart AMP)
Aug. 17: Woodlands, Tx. (Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion)
Aug. 18: Arlington, Tx. (AT&T Stadium, with Metallica)
Aug. 20: Austin, Tx. (Germania Insurance Amphitheater)
Aug. 23: Denver (Ball Arena)
Aug. 25: Inglewood, Calif. (SoFi Stadium, with Metallica)
Aug. 26: Chula Vista, Calif. (North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre)
Aug. 29: Salt Lake City (USANA Amphitheatre)
Aug. 31: Albuquerque, N.M. (Isleta Amphitheater)
Sept. 1: Glendale, Ariz. (State Farm Stadium, with Metallica)
Sept. 3: Pryor, Okla. (Rocklahoma)
Sept. 7: Bangor, Me. (Maine Savings Amphitheater)
Sept. 8: Gilford, N.H. (Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion)
Sept. 10: Alton, Va. (Blue Ridge Rock Festival)
Sept. 12: Alpharetta, Ga. (Ameris Bank Amphitheatre)
Sept. 14: Virginia Beach, Va. (Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach)
Sept. 15: Bristow, Va. (Jiffy Lube Live)
Sept. 23: Louisville, Ky. (Louder Than Life)
Oct. 7: Sacramento, Calif. (Aftershock)
Nov. 3: St. Louis (The Dome at America’s Center, with Metallica)
Nov. 10: Detroit (Ford Field, with Metallica)
Aug. 2, 2024: Foxborough, Mass, (Gillette Stadium, with Metallica)
Aug. 9, 2024: Chicago (Soldier Field, with Metallica)
Aug. 16, 2024: Minneapolis (U.S. Bank Stadium, with Metallica)
Aug. 23, 2024: Edmonton, Alberta (Commonwealth Stadium, with Metallica)
Aug. 30, 2024: Seattle (Lumen Field, with Metallica)

