Miley Cyrus Performs with David Byrne, Dolly Parton and Sia during ‘NYE Party’

Miley Cyrus helped ring in 2023 with the NBC special, Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, on Dec. 31 and brought with her some special guest appearances to make the night extra memorable.

Cyrus co-hosted the televised fete (produced by SNL‘s Lorne Michaels) with her godmother, Dolly Parton, and the duo teamed up several times throughout the night, first with a mashup of Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” and Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” (made re-famous in the ’90s by Whitney Houston).

The two also offered a medley of Patsy Cline’s “Walkin’ After Midnight” and Parton’s hit “Jolene” as well as a cover of Joan Jett’s “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll,” which seems to be Parton’s ethos going into 2023 as she prepares her rock album promised upon her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Elsewhere in the night, Cyrus teamed up with Talking Heads’ David Byrne for a performance of his solo track “Everybody’s Coming to My House” as well as a cover of David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” though skipping his latest holiday track, “Fat Man’s Comin'” that was released Dec. 2.

Byrne returned to support Sia during a take on her song “Unstoppable.” Sia also appeared with Cyrus and Paris Hilton for a surprise performance of Hilton’s one-off song, “Stars Are Blind.” Throughout the night, additional guests included Latto, Rae Sremmurd and Liily and Fletcher.

During the NYE program, Cyrus also announced her new single, “Flowers,” will be forthcoming January 13 and provided two teasers of the song here and here. The song had been teased with “New Year New Miley” posters that had been popping up across the globe.

Most recently, Cyrus made news for removing herself from a collaboration with Morrissey on his much-delayed new album Bonfire of Teenagers. Cyrus was also a special guest at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles in September.