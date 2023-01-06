Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

David Bowie’s cry of “you’re not alone” at the climax of ‘Rock N Roll Suicide’ packs a punch for heavyweight DJ Matt Pinfield.

The renowned music host and disc spinner tells SPIN IMPACT that time and again he has been lost in the spiraling isolation of habitually getting wasted, and time and again he has been saved by human connection.

Pinfield urges anyone with a problem to “use the incredible community of people standing together and working together and uniting” to help get themselves sober.

Plenty of people and organizations do care, and will help, even if “sometimes we forget … especially when we’re down on ourselves because we feel like we’re failing,” says Pinfield.

