Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Usher Highlight Massive Lovers & Friends Lineup

The Lovers & Friends Festival is returning to Las Vegas this spring with a massive, star-studded lineup of hip-hop, R&B, and pop acts led by Missy Elliott, who will be making her first live performance since 2019. Mariah Carey and Usher (who appeared on the 2004 Lil Jon song for which the event is named) are also at the top of bill for the festival, which will take place May 6 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.

Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Nelly, Pitbull, Miguel, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, Master P, Boyz II Men, Chris Brown, Ginuwine, the Diplomats, Omarion, Sean Paul, Busta Rhymes, Nelly, Lil Kim, Eve, T.I., Shaggy, and N.O.R.E round out the lineup.

Presale tickets for the festival go on sale here on Friday (Jan. 20) at 10 a.m. PST.

Lovers & Friends was initially slated to take place in May 2020 in Los Angeles, but was pushed back for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and eventually moved to Las Vegas. On the festival’s first day last year, three people were injured following what authorities called “a security incident” and later determined was a false alarm. Lauryn Hill, TLC, Monica, Timbaland with Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, Juvenile, and Ciara all performed in 2022.