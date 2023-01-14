Lana Del Rey Shares Track List and Artwork for New Album

Lana Del Rey has shared updates about her forthcoming new album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. In a post on her private Instagram page Friday, Jan. 13, the singer noted the album’s release date has been pushed back two weeks to March 24 (originally March 10) and will come with a box set and new merch, which she also previewed.

As well, the singer shared some of the latest very revealing art for the album in which she poses semi-nude (it’s since been taken down on the platform for violating Instagram’s guidelines). Del Rey also offered the 16-song tracklist for her ninth studio album. As previously reported, several of the tracks feature special guests including Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers, Jon Batiste, Father John Misty, Tommy Genesis, and Judah Smith. Antonoff, along with Drew Erickson and Zach Dawes, also helped produce the title track, which is out now.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd can be pre-ordered in various formats on Del Rey’s official website. The album follows two 2021 releases from Del Rey, Blue Bannisters and Chemtrails Over the Country Club. Both reached top 10 spots on The Billboard 200 list. Del Rey also recently worked with Taylor Swift, appearing on Swift’s track “Snow on the Beach” from her album Midnights, which hit the No. 4 Spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming Del Rey’s biggest hit to date.

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd tracklist:

‘The Grants’

‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’

‘Sweet’

‘AW’

‘Judah Smith Interlude’

‘Candy Necklace’

‘Jon Batiste Interlude’

‘Kintsugi’

‘Fingertips’

‘Paris, Texas’

‘Grandfather Please Stand on The Shoulders of My Father While He’s Deep-Sea Fishing’

‘Let the Light In (fear. Father John Misty)’

‘Margaret (feat. Bleachers)’

‘Fishtail’

‘Peppers (feat. Tommy Genesis)’

‘Taco Truck x VB’