The Kid LAROI Looks ‘Back’ on Lead Song From Debut LP, The First Time

After exploding during the pandemic with the Justin Bieber-featuring single “Stay” and fellow chart-topping hit “Without You” with Miley Cyrus, 19-year-old Australian phenom the Kid LAROI will release his debut Columbia full-length, The First Time, at some point in 2023.

The first song released from the album is the pleading, 95-second “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro),” with an accompanying video that was directed by Julian Klincewicz. At the end of the clip, LAROI reveals that another new song, “Love Again,” will be released on Jan. 27.

In a short trailer for the album released last week, LAROI is seen swimming, smoking, and making out with a woman as he narrates, “You never forget the first time. The first time you fall in love, the first time you get caught, the first time you feel shame, the first real kiss.”

The Kid LAROI will presumably unveil some of this new music during high-profile festival appearances this spring, including Coachella outside of Palm Springs, Calif., in April and the Hangout Festival in May in Gulf Shores, Ala.