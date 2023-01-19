Instagram Facebook Twitter
Legendary Tones and George Lynch Bring Modern Convenience to Vintage Amp Mods
Ted Leo
Ted Leo’s Ever-Changing Lanes
The Kid LAROI Looks ‘Back’ on Lead Song From Debut LP, The First Time

The Kid LAROI Looks ‘Back’ on Lead Song From Debut LP, The First Time

Another new song, ‘Love Again,’ will arrive Jan. 27
(Photo: Scott Eisen / Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

After exploding during the pandemic with the Justin Bieber-featuring single “Stay” and fellow chart-topping hit “Without You” with Miley Cyrus, 19-year-old Australian phenom the Kid LAROI will release his debut Columbia full-length, The First Time, at some point in 2023.

The first song released from the album is the pleading, 95-second “I Can’t Go Back to the Way It Was (Intro),” with an accompanying video that was directed by Julian Klincewicz. At the end of the clip, LAROI reveals that another new song, “Love Again,” will be released on Jan. 27.

 

In a short trailer for the album released last week, LAROI is seen swimming, smoking, and making out with a woman as he narrates, “You never forget the first time. The first time you fall in love, the first time you get caught, the first time you feel shame, the first real kiss.”

The Kid LAROI will presumably unveil some of this new music during high-profile festival appearances this spring, including Coachella outside of Palm Springs, Calif., in April and the Hangout Festival in May in Gulf Shores, Ala.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

more from spin

Ted Leo
Interviews

Ted Leo’s Ever-Changing Lanes

(Photo: Scott Eisen / Getty Images for iHeartRadio)
News

The Kid LAROI Looks ‘Back’ on Lead Song From Debut LP, The First Time

Pink Floyd final show
News

Pink Floyd Dips Into the Archives for 50th Anniversary Dark Side of the Moon Set

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top