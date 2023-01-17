Governors Ball Heads to Flushing Meadows Corona Park With Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar

After shifting from Randall’s Island to Citi Field for its last two installments, the Governors Ball Music Festival is on the move again for its 2023 edition, which will be held June 9-11 for the first time at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens. Lizzo, Odesza, and Kendrick Lamar will headline the event, tickets for which are on sale today (Jan. 17) for Citi cardholders and Thursday at 10 a.m. ET through an early access program at GovBall.com.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” says Tom Russell of Founders Entertainment, which produces the festival. “Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home, and we thank Mayor Adams and his administration and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for their trust and support.”

Continuing Governors Ball’s move away from the indie- and alternative-leaning lineups of its early days, this year’s bill also features Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo. Kim Petras, Joey Bada$$, Lil Baby, Rina Sawayama, Finneas, Lil Nas X, Giveon, Sofi Tukker, and Pusha T. Among the guitar-based artists participating are Haim, Snail Mail, Suki Waterhouse, girl in red, Black Midi, and Charlie Burg.

Through its Governors Ball Gives Back program, the festival will partner with a host of local business and organizations as it settles into its new Queens abode, including the Queens Night Market, Chhaya, and the Elmhurst/Corona Recovery Collective. In addition, young musicians from the Queens and Brooklyn chapters of School of Rock will kick off the festivities on Friday and Sunday.

“Beyond hosting some of the world’s most popular musicians and enjoying the economic activity that Governors Ball will generate across Queens, we’re also deeply grateful for the festival’s partnership with local organizations like the Queens Night Market, Chhaya, and ECRC to elevate our local food vendors and our community groups doing critical empowerment work every day,” says Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr.