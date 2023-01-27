Instagram Facebook Twitter
Gorillaz Keep ‘Running’ on Latest Cracker Island Single

Song features longtime vocal collaborator Adeleye Omotayo

Gorillaz offers up a mid-tempo, R&B-flavored taste today (Jan. 27) of their upcoming album, Cracker Island, with another new single, “Silent Running,” featuring longtime vocal collaborator Adeleye Omotayo. It was the first track the Damon Albarn-led group worked on with producer Greg Kurstin last year, and Albarn describes it as “that sort of mesmerizing dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought.”

Omotayo previously toured with Gorillaz from 2017-2020 and also appears on Amy Winehouse’s acclaimed album Back to Black.

 

Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett and director FX Goby have shot a video for the track, a trailer for which can be seen here. It’s the fifth pre-release track from Cracker Island, which will be released Feb. 24 and features guest appearances by Bad Bunny, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, and Beck, among others.

Gorillaz will perform at both weekends of the Coachella festival in Indio, Calif., in April, and is promising special guests for the occasion. Albarn is also reactivating Blur this summer for its first shows since 2015.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

(Credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)
