Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dies at 67

Fred White, the former drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at the age of 67. The news of White’s death was announced by his brother and bandmate, Verdine, in a social media post on Sunday (Jan. 1). No cause of death was given. Fred was the fourth of the White brothers to perform in Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White,” Verdine White’s post read. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!”

Born on Jan. 13, 1955 in Chicago, White began drumming when he was 9 years old. Starting out as a drummer for Donny Hathaway, White joined his brothers Verdine and Maurice White in Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974 when he was 19. White would go on to play on eight of Earth, Wind & Fire’s albums. He appeared on the band’s hit singles “Saturday Nite,” “Shining Star,” “September,” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

White would leave the group in the early 1980s. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Earth, Wind & Fire in 2000.