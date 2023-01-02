Instagram Facebook Twitter
SPIN SETS Presents: Azzecca
17 Music Books of 2022 That Will Change The Way You Listen
Book Club Recommends: 10 Favorite Titles from 2022-ish

Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dies at 67

He played with the band from 1974 through the early 1980s
Fred White
(Credit: Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Fred White, the former drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, has died at the age of 67. The news of White’s death was announced by his brother and bandmate, Verdine, in a social media post on Sunday (Jan. 1). No cause of death was given. Fred was the fourth of the White brothers to perform in Earth, Wind & Fire.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White,” Verdine White’s post read. “He joins our brothers Maurice, Monte and Ronald in heaven and is now drumming with the angels!”

Born on Jan. 13, 1955 in Chicago, White began drumming when he was 9 years old. Starting out as a drummer for Donny Hathaway, White joined his brothers Verdine and Maurice White in Earth, Wind & Fire in 1974 when he was 19. White would go on to play on eight of Earth, Wind & Fire’s albums. He appeared on the band’s hit singles “Saturday Nite,” “Shining Star,” “September,” and “Boogie Wonderland.”

White would leave the group in the early 1980s. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Earth, Wind & Fire in 2000.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Education

Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA Linqua Franqa, Diagnoses Schools With A Bad Case Of Prison Conditioning

Community

Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

Community

Smashed Feet And Swagger: Royal And The Serpent’s Ryan Santiago Lays It Bare

Jake Blount
Impact

Don’t Weaponize Mental Health, Says Folk Dynamo Jake Blount

more from spin

Fred White
News

Fred White, Earth, Wind & Fire Drummer, Dies at 67

Performing at Le Grand Rex in Paris on May 17, 2014. (Credit: David Wolff - Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images)
Features

Dear Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Induct Tori Amos Already!

Gangsta Boo 2022
News

Gangsta Boo, Three 6 Mafia Rapper, Dies at 43

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top