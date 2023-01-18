Foo Fighters, Green Day Headlining Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Foo Fighters and Green Day will headline Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival in celebration of the motorcycle brand’s 120th anniversary this summer. The event will be held July 13-16 at Milwaukee’s Veterans Park, with additional performances by Cody Jinks, Social Distortion, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, and Kenny Hoopla.

“Expect four days and nights packed with fun and exciting activities and entertainment for enthusiasts of all ages,” reads a message on the event’s web site. “There won’t be anytime for downtime at this party.” Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 a.m. ET.

Programming will also take place at the Harley-Davidson Museum, and special cross-country routes with stops at Harley-Davidson dealerships along the way have been devised for riders who wish to arrive at the event on their own motorcycles.

Foo Fighters have now confirmed five shows as part of their return to touring following the March 2022 death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. The Dave Grohl-led group has yet to reveal Hawkins’ replacement behind the kit. Meanwhile, Homecoming Festival is Green Day’s first announced show for 2023. The group is releasing a 25th anniversary edition of its album Nimrod on Jan. 27.

