Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris To Salute Leslie Jordan at Nashville Tribute

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, and Brittney Spencer will assemble for Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan on Feb. 19 at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville. Beloved diminutive actor Jordan died Oct. 24 at the age of 67 from injuries suffered in a Los Angeles car accident.

Jim Parsons, Anthony Mason, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Robyn Schall, and Leanne Morgan will also appear at the event, all proceeds from which will benefit the EB Research Partnership championed by Vedder and his wife, Jill.

Reportin’ for Duty is intended to be “an intimate collection of performances and on-stage storytelling with insights into some of Jordan’s lasting lessons of a life well lived,” per organizers. Tickets go on sale Thursday (Jan. 12) at 10 a.m. CST through this link.

Other participants for the tribute include Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Fancy Hagood, Jelly Roll, Danny Myrick, and Travis Howard, while the house band will include some of the same musicians who performed on Jordan’s 2021 debut album, the gospel-leaning Company’s Comin’. That project featured guest appearances by Vedder, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, and Tanya Tucker, among others.

Shortly before his death, Jordan told CBS Sunday Morning, that releasing his first album in his mid-60s was “so unexpected” at that stage of his life. “I’m a country music singer now,” he said. “I love Nashville in the way that Nashville embraced me. And to be taken kind of serious and to have made an album with Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, that’s something.”