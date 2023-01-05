Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game
Mannequin Pussy’s Multi-Generational Anger (and Horniness)
Miley Cyrus Embarks on Endless Summer Vacation on March 10

Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry Lead All-Star Cast on 80 for Brady Single

Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan also sing on ‘Gonna Be You’
Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton, and Jane Fonda in 2017. (Photo: Lester Cohen / WireImage)

Dolly Parton, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, the Go-Go’s‘ Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan have teamed to record the new single “Gonna Be You,” which will appear in the upcoming film 80 for Brady. The track was written by Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winner Diane Warren and will arrive on Jan. 20.

80 for Brady is based on a true story of four best friends who embark on an adventure to watch their hero, then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, compete in Super Bowl LI. Due in theaters on Feb. 3, the film stars longtime Parton friends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field. Brady appears as himself.

“I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” says Warren. “Since 80 was in the title, I got a crazy idea: why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it? Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me. ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends.”

Warren won an Academy Honorary Award as part of last year’s Oscars ceremony. She has been nominated for 15 Grammys since the mid-1980s, winning Best Original Song in 1997 for the Celine Dion-sung “Because You Love Me.”

Miley Cyrus David Byrne NYE 2022

Also Read

Miley Cyrus Performs With David Byrne, Dolly Parton and Sia During NYE Party

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

Education

Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA Linqua Franqa, Diagnoses Schools With A Bad Case Of Prison Conditioning

Community

Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

Community

Smashed Feet And Swagger: Royal And The Serpent’s Ryan Santiago Lays It Bare

more from spin

Takeoff
News

Takeoff’s Alleged Murderer Patrick Clark Released on $1 Million Bond

Philadelphia's brightest punk act takes on an upscale LA lunch. (Photo by Josh Chesler)
Interviews

Mannequin Pussy’s Multi-Generational Anger (and Horniness)

Photo: Brianna Capozzi
News

Miley Cyrus Embarks on Endless Summer Vacation on March 10

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top