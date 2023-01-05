Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry Lead All-Star Cast on 80 for Brady Single

Dolly Parton, Blondie’s Debbie Harry, the Go-Go’s‘ Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, and Gloria Estefan have teamed to record the new single “Gonna Be You,” which will appear in the upcoming film 80 for Brady. The track was written by Oscar-, Grammy-, and Emmy-winner Diane Warren and will arrive on Jan. 20.

80 for Brady is based on a true story of four best friends who embark on an adventure to watch their hero, then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, compete in Super Bowl LI. Due in theaters on Feb. 3, the film stars longtime Parton friends Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin alongside Rita Moreno and Sally Field. Brady appears as himself.

“I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship,” says Warren. “Since 80 was in the title, I got a crazy idea: why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it? Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me. ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends.”

Warren won an Academy Honorary Award as part of last year’s Oscars ceremony. She has been nominated for 15 Grammys since the mid-1980s, winning Best Original Song in 1997 for the Celine Dion-sung “Because You Love Me.”