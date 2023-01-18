New Dave Hause Album Arriving in Late April

Singer/songwriter Dave Hause returns this spring with new ruminations on life as a dad, maintaining sobriety, and navigating the harsh realities of today’s world on his latest album, Drive It Like It’s Stolen.

Set for release on April 28 via Hause’s Blood Harmony Records label, the album sports 10 tracks self-described as “post-apocalyptic Americana” driven by the artist’s lyrical storytelling and hints of his punk and hardcore roots. The project was produced by Hause’s frequent collaborator and fellow singer/songwriter Will Hoge.

Hause shared the first taste of new material with the Springsteen-imbued confessional “Hazard Lights,” which is about staying sober while surrounded by temptation. Elsewhere, Drive It Like It’s Stolen reflects on the weariness of living in modern-day America.

The song “Damn Personal” talks about the pain of losing friends, “Tarnish” ponders personal journeys and finding a live worth living, and “Cheap Seats (New Year’s Day, NYC, 2042)” imagines the bustling metropolis two decades in the future.

“My life is getting increasingly less interesting,” Hause says, sharing the influences behind his latest work. “And that’s by design. You want to be steady, you want to be at a baseball practice or taking your kids to gymnastics or whatever it is. You don’t want to necessarily be staring into the abyss all the time and trying to determine your existential weight. I don’t want my life to become fodder for songs — I want my creativity to be the fodder for songs.”

Drive It Like It’s Stolen is the sixth full-length album from the Philadelphia-bred artist and follows 2021’s Blood Harmony, the latter sharing the name of the record label that Hause runs with his brother Tim. That album found Hause celebrating not only becoming a dad for the first time but also the unexpected extra parenting time afforded by the pandemic’s impact on touring.

Hear “Hazard Lights” below and pre-order Drive It Like It’s Stolen here.

Drive It Like It’s Stolen track list:

“Cheap Seats (New Years Day, NYC, 2042)”

“Pedal Down”

“Damn Personal”

“Low”

“chainsaweyes”

“Hazard Lights”

“Drive It Like It’s Stolen”

“lashingout”

“Tarnish”

“The Vulture”