Pink Floyd Dips Into the Archives for 50th Anniversary Dark Side of the Moon Set

Legendary Tones and George Lynch Bring Modern Convenience to Vintage Amp Mods
Project will be released March 24 in tandem with an authorized ‘Dark Side’ planetarium show
Pink Floyd final show
Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason, and Rick Wright together for the final time at Live 8 in London's Hyde Park on July 2, 2005 (photo: MJ Kim / Getty Images).

Pink Floyd will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its classic album The Dark Side of the Moon with a new boxed set due March 24 from Sony in the U.S. and Warner Music elsewhere in the world. With it comes the first complete release of The Dark Side of the Moon — Live at Wembley Empire Pool, London, 1974, both in the box and as a standalone album.

In addition, Pink Floyd is offering animators the chance to create new videos for Dark Side‘s 10 tracks. Clips can be submitted through Nov. 30 through a dedicated web site, with Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason, creative director Aubrey ‘Po’ Powell, and representatives from the British Film Institute set to judge the winners.

Also new in tandem with the anniversary is an authorized Pink Floyd planetarium show comprising “stunning visuals of the solar system and beyond” set to the music of The Dark Side of the Moon in chronological order. The event will begin rolling out in March and is a nod to Pink Floyd’s Feb. 27, 1973, press conference at the London Planetarium, during which the music from Dark Side was played back in public for the first time. Fans are encouraged to “contact your local planetarium for any screening details.”

The new boxed set comprises the newly remastered The Dark Side of the Moon on CD and gatefold vinyl, Blu-ray and DVD audio of the original 5.1 mix and remastered stereo versions, a Blu-ray with a Dolby Atmos mix, and the aforementioned CD and LP of Live at Wembley Empire Pool.

Roger Waters Unveils Studio Version of Revamped ‘Comfortably Numb’

Completing the album’s story is the 160-page book Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon: 50th Anniversary, with rare black and white photographs from the band’s 1972-1975 tours of the U.K. and U.S., sheet music for all songs on the album, replica 7-inch singles of “Money” / “Any Colour You Like” and “Us and Them” / “Time,” and a replica pamphlet and invitation to the 1973 London Planetarium event.

The Dark Side of the Moon is one of the perennial best-sellers in music history, having shifted an estimated 45 million copies worldwide. It still routinely out-sells current albums on Billboard‘s year-end Top Rock Albums chart.

Jonathan Cohen

