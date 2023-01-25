Kansas City Prosecutors Drop Assault Charge Against Tool’s Danny Carey

Prosecutors in Kansas City, Mo., have dropped an assault charge against Tool drummer Danny Carey, stemming from an incident at Kansas City International Airport on Dec. 12, 2021. According to local media reports, the court did not provide a reason for the dismissal.

Carey, 61, allegedly shoved an airport security employee in the chest with two fingers and called them a “fucking f—–.” He was taken to the Kansas City Police Department and then released. Carey, a Lawrence, Ks., native, was in the area to perform the day before the incident with the University of Kansas marching band during the school’s men’s basketball game against Missouri.

As Tool prepares for May appearances at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Columbus, Ohio, respectively, Carey is sitting in on drums this week with the house band on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers.