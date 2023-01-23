Cruel World Fest To Feature Siouxsie Sioux’s First U.S. Show Since 2008

Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux will make her first live appearance in the U.S. since 2008 when she co-headlines the Cruel World Festival, which will take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on May 20.
After 10 years off, Sioux previously announced a return to the live stage in the U.K. as part of the Latitude Festival in Suffolk in July. Her 2007 solo album, Mantaray, will also be reissued on May 5 on vinyl and CD.
The ’80s-dominated Cruel World will also feature Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, Echo & the Bunnymen (who were supposed to perform in 2022 but had to cancel due to a visa delay), the Human League, Gang of Four, Gary Numan, and Love and Rockets, who have not played live in North America in 15 years. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 27) at 12 p.m. PST.
Earlier this month, Pop released Every Loser, which was produced by Andrew Watt. Ahead of the festival, Pop will perform a string of April dates in California backed by Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Guns ‘N Roses bassist Duff McKagan.
Here’s the full 2023 Cruel World Festival lineup in alphabetical order:
ABC
Adam Ant
Animotion
Aurat
Billy Idol
Boy Harsher
Echo & The Bunnymen
Ela Minus
Gang of Four
Gary Numan
Glass Spells
GVLLOW
The Human League
Iggy Pop
Love and Rockets
Modern English
Molchat Doma
Riki
Siouxsie
The Motels
The Soft Moon
The Vapors
Twin Tribes
Urban Heat