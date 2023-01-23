Cruel World Fest To Feature Siouxsie Sioux’s First U.S. Show Since 2008

Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux will make her first live appearance in the U.S. since 2008 when she co-headlines the Cruel World Festival, which will take place at Brookside at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on May 20.

After 10 years off, Sioux previously announced a return to the live stage in the U.K. as part of the Latitude Festival in Suffolk in July. Her 2007 solo album, Mantaray, will also be reissued on May 5 on vinyl and CD.

The ’80s-dominated Cruel World will also feature Iggy Pop, Billy Idol, Adam Ant, Echo & the Bunnymen (who were supposed to perform in 2022 but had to cancel due to a visa delay), the Human League, Gang of Four, Gary Numan, and Love and Rockets, who have not played live in North America in 15 years. Tickets go on sale Friday (Jan. 27) at 12 p.m. PST.

Earlier this month, Pop released Every Loser, which was produced by Andrew Watt. Ahead of the festival, Pop will perform a string of April dates in California backed by Watt, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, and Guns ‘N Roses bassist Duff McKagan.

Here’s the full 2023 Cruel World Festival lineup in alphabetical order:

ABC

Adam Ant

Animotion

Aurat

Billy Idol

Boy Harsher

Echo & The Bunnymen

Ela Minus

Gang of Four

Gary Numan

Glass Spells

GVLLOW

The Human League

Iggy Pop

Love and Rockets

Modern English

Molchat Doma

Riki

Siouxsie

The Motels

The Soft Moon

The Vapors

Twin Tribes

Urban Heat