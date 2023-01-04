Instagram Facebook Twitter
Jeremiah Green
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer, Dies at 45
Foo Fighters
Foo Fighters Promise to Continue As a Band and Say They’ll See Fans ‘Soon’
Mountain Goats Bully
Artist x Artist: John Darnielle of Mountain Goats and Bully

,

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

The rock and roll lifestyle can break a person down without safeguards in place
Touring tennis player Nathan Willett doing his other gig - singing with Cold War Kids (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Touring with a band is “controlled chaos”, Nathan Willett of alt-rockers Cold War Kids tells SPIN IMPACT – of a kind that can readily become a health risk. Going on the road, says Willett, “lends itself towards … um … staying up really late.”

To help keep better hours, the Cold War Kids play tennis. “It’s competitive, it’s fun, and we have this other relationship that’s not just a stage relationship,” says Willett. “There’s something so healthy about like, yeah, just exercise, competition, having that kind of like, um, activity together.

Throw in therapy and psych-meds as needed, and even keels are much more within reach. “Therapy is really unique because it’s the only relationship you have where you don’t … have to think about the other person’s feelings and how they perceive you,” says Willett.

Cold War Kids

Also Read

SPIN Presents Lipps Service With Nathan Willett From Cold War Kids

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below:

Matt Thompson

Matt Thompson

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

Education

Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA Linqua Franqa, Diagnoses Schools With A Bad Case Of Prison Conditioning

Community

Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

Community

Smashed Feet And Swagger: Royal And The Serpent’s Ryan Santiago Lays It Bare

more from spin

Touring tennis player Nathan Willett doing his other gig - singing with Cold War Kids (Credit: Jason Koerner/Getty Images)
Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

De La Soul in 1989 (photo: Gie Knaeps / Getty Images).
News

De La Soul Catalog Making Long-Awaited Streaming Debut in March

Photo: Dannah Gottlieb
News

Watch The Smile Play Three Songs for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top