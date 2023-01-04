Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

Touring with a band is “controlled chaos”, Nathan Willett of alt-rockers Cold War Kids tells SPIN IMPACT – of a kind that can readily become a health risk. Going on the road, says Willett, “lends itself towards … um … staying up really late.”

To help keep better hours, the Cold War Kids play tennis. “It’s competitive, it’s fun, and we have this other relationship that’s not just a stage relationship,” says Willett. “There’s something so healthy about like, yeah, just exercise, competition, having that kind of like, um, activity together.

Throw in therapy and psych-meds as needed, and even keels are much more within reach. “Therapy is really unique because it’s the only relationship you have where you don’t … have to think about the other person’s feelings and how they perceive you,” says Willett.

Subscribe to SPIN on YouTube and check out more videos from our SPIN IMPACT series in the playlist below: