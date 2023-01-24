Chris Stapleton To Perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl LVII

Chris Stapleton will single the United States national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, per an announcement from the National Football League this morning (Jan. 24).

In addition, Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” As previously reported, Rihanna is the halftime performer for the Super Bowl, which will feature either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.

Actor Troy Kotsur will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” in American Sign Language. Kotsur is the second deaf person to win an Academy Award, which he received for best supporting actor in the 2021 film CODA. Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful,” and Justina Miles will sign both “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the halftime show.

Stapleton has a busy year of touring ahead, including stadium shows with George Strait and Little Big Town, and an appearance at the just-announced Willie Nelson 90th birthday concerts in late April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.