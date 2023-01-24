Instagram Facebook Twitter
Palette Knife
Palette Knife Levels Up With New Game+
Le Tigre
Le Tigre Roars Back for First Tour Since 2005
Panic! At The Disco
Panic! at the Disco Splitting Up After Spring European Tour

Chris Stapleton To Perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl LVII

Babyface will sing ‘America the Beautiful,’ while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’
(Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for CMT)

Chris Stapleton will single the United States national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12, per an announcement from the National Football League this morning (Jan. 24).

In addition, Babyface will sing “America the Beautiful,” while Sheryl Lee Ralph will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” As previously reported, Rihanna is the halftime performer for the Super Bowl, which will feature either the Cincinnati Bengals or Kansas City Chiefs squaring off against the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.

Actor Troy Kotsur will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” in American Sign Language. Kotsur is the second deaf person to win an Academy Award, which he received for best supporting actor in the 2021 film CODA. Colin Denny will sign “America the Beautiful,” and Justina Miles will sign both “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and the halftime show.

Stapleton has a busy year of touring ahead, including stadium shows with George Strait and Little Big Town, and an appearance at the just-announced Willie Nelson 90th birthday concerts in late April at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Also Read

Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton to Headline 2023 Stagecoach Fest

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Capricorn Records: The Rise and Drug-Addled Fall of the Label That Launched Southern Rock

Community

Taking On AC/DC Taught Me Why Most Music Biographies Suck

Addiction

Show up and Ask for Help (And Maybe Legends Will Deliver), Says Sober Documentary Maker Michelle Esrick

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

more from spin

Tim Hecker
News

Godflesh, Tim Hecker Headlining Oblivion Access Festival 2023

(Photo by Brett Carlsen / Getty Images for CMT)
News

Chris Stapleton To Perform ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ at Super Bowl LVII

Belle and Sebastian
News

Belle and Sebastian Scraps Tour Plans Due to Stuart Murdoch’s Health Struggles

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top