Watch Brandi Carlile Perform with Sleater-Kinney during Covers-Heavy ‘NYE Party’

They teamed up on a cover of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” 
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Brandi Carlile closed out a personal best year with one final surprise during her “New Year’s Eve Party” at Portland’s Moda Center on Dec. 31. She invited special guests Corin Tucker and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney for the bash, teaming up on a cover of Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.”

According to Setlist.fm, the night was a feast of cover takes, in addition to Carlile’s original material. Among the picks were Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs,” Radiohead’s “Creep,” Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven Is A Place on Earth,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.” The latter is also a special track on Carlile’s 2022 release In The Canyon Haze (a bonus disc that accompanied the re-release of her 2021 album In These Silent Days). See fan-filmed vides of some of the performances below.

During her “New Year’s Eve Party,” Carlile also did a cover of Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock,” recalling the moment in July when Carlile helped bring the folk legend back to the stage at the Newport Folk Festival, marking Mitchell’s first appearance in front of a large audience since 2013 after dealing with health complications. The two friends and artists will team up again June 9-10, 2023 for a pair of shows at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.

Elsewhere this year, Carlile wowed during the Grammy’s telecast in April (where she had five award nominations), helped Elton John close out his final American show in November and was the musical guest for one of Saturday Night Live’s final shows of the season in December.

Up next, Carlile is nominated for seven new titles for the 2023 Grammy Awards and will head out with P!nk for several dates next summer.

 

Selena Fragassi

