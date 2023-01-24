Blondshell Announces Self-Titled Debut Album

When we caught up with Blondshell in August, the group released its third single ahead of a North American tour. Now, four months later, the Sabrina Teitelbaum-led project is set to unleash its self-titled debut album on April 7 through Partisan Records.

Today, Blondshell released the album’s first single. “Joiner” continues in a similar sonic path that previously released singles “Kiss City,” “Sepsis,” and “Veronica Mars” go.

“I was listening to a lot of Britpop when I wrote this song,” Teitelbaum says of “Joiner.” “A lot of those bands (The Verve, Pulp, Suede, Blur etc.) channeled dark subject matter, drugs, and all this dirty stuff, but with a fun acoustic guitar under it. I was listening to The Replacements, too. That’s what this song was inspired by sonically. I wanted it to feel like you’re watching HBO, where even though it’s heavy, it’s still a good time.”

Watch the video for “Joiner,” which was directed by Alex Thurmond, below.

Here’s the Blondshell tracklist:

Veronica Mars

Kiss City

Olympus

Salad

Sepsis

Sober Together

Joiner

Tarmac

Dangerous

Blondshell 2023 North American Tour Dates:

01/24/23 – Toronto, ON – The Axis Club*

01/25/23 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD*

01/27/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

01/28/23 – New York, NY – Webster Hall*

01/29/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club*

01/31/23 – Washington, DC – The Black Cat*

02/01/23 – Chapel Hill, NC – Cat’s Cradle*

02/03/23 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West*

02/04/23 – Nashville, TN – The Basement East*

02/06/23 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room HOB*

02/07/23 – Austin, TX – Antone’s*

02/09/23 – Phoenix, AZ – The Crescent Ballroom*

02/10/23 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theater*

02/11/23 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater*

03/13/23 – 03/18/23 – Austin, TX – SXSW

03/22/23 – 03/26/23 – Boise, ID – Treefort Festival