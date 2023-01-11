Instagram Facebook Twitter
M83 Sets March Release for New LP Fantasy, Plots First Tour in Seven Years

Hear the First Track From Black Thought’s New LP With El Michels Affair

‘Glorious Game’ will arrive on April 14
Photo: Sesse Lind

Continuing a prolific run of collaborations outside of the Roots, rapper Black Thought has teamed with Leon Michels’ soul project El Michels Affair for a new album, Glorious Game, which will be released on April 14 through Big Crown Records. The sample-laden first single from the project, “Grateful,” is out today (Jan. 11).

 

Black Thought, whose real name is Tariq Trotter, met Michels in the early 2000s but only began working with him and El Michels Affair in recent years. The upcoming album features guest appearances by Kirby, Son Little, and Brainstory.

Glorious Game follows Trotter’s 2022 album with Danger Mouse, Cheat Codes, which the pair had been working on for a decade. Meanwhile, El Michels Affair last year released a deluxe edition of its 2021 album Yeti Season, and yesterday was confirmed to perform at both weekends of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

As for the Roots, they have a handful of U.S. shows planned in the coming months, beginning Feb. 23 in San Francisco. The group will also open for the Red Hot Chili Peppers at stadium gigs in London and Glasgow on July 21 and 23, respectively.

El Michels Affair and Black Thought’s Glorious Game tracklist:

“Grateful”
“Glorious Game” feat. Kirby
“I’m Still Somehow”
“Hollow Way”
“Protocol” feat. Son Little
“The Weather”
“That Girl”
“I Would Never”
“Alone”
“Miracle”
“Glorious Game” (Reprise)
“Alter Ego” feat. Brainstory

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

