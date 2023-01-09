Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: HARDY
Radiohead’s Philip Selway on Atmospheric Solo LP, Radiohead’s Future
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone Lead BottleRock Fest Lineup

Surprise! New Belle and Sebastian Album Late Developers Coming Friday

Project was recorded during same sessions for last year’s ‘A Bit of Previous’
Belle and Sebastian
(Photo Credit: Anna Crolla)

Belle and Sebastian has always imbued its music with a playful streak, which will continue Friday (Jan. 13) when the long-running Scottish indie rock outfit surprise releases its next Matador album, Late Developers. The project arrives quickly on the heels of last May’s A Bit of Previous, which was Belle and Sebastian’s first album in seven years.

Both LPs were recorded during the same sessions, and Late Developers, which can be pre-ordered here, offers much of the same charming pop aura of its predecessor. The lead single, “I Don’t Know What You See In Me,” is out today and is the first Belle and Sebastian song to feature a co-writer: fellow Glasgow pop composer Wuh Oh (real name: Peter Ferguson).

“I was bicycling across Scotland last summer, listening to a mix of this song. It was written and produced for us by our friend Pete ‘Wuh Oh’ Ferguson. As I listened to it, I felt lucky to be the first person to get to sing this song,” shares Belle and Sebastian frontman Stuart Murdoch. “I let my voice swoop and soar in ways that it maybe hasn’t before. And as I continued through fields of gold and green I allowed myself to forget it was Belle and Sebastian, and pretend it was the latest hit on some random radio station. All music is escape, and perhaps we managed to escape a little further than usual with this unexpected tune. Thanks Pete!”

Late Developers will also feature the song “When the Cynics Stare Back From the Wall,” an unearthed vault track from a period in 1994 when Murdoch and former member Stuart David were beginning to lay the groundwork for the Belle and Sebastian fans have come to adore. It has been revamped here with assistance from Camera Obscura’s Tracyanne Campbell.

Also Read

Belle and Sebastian Release New Single ‘Young and Stupid’

Belle and Sebastian will tour in support of Late Developers this year, including a handful of U.S. shows in April and May. Beyond the new music, the group also released the song “If They’re Shooting at You” last year in support of victims of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Belle and Sebastian’s Late Developers tracklist: 

‘Juliet Naked’
‘Give a Little Time’
‘When We Were Very Young’
‘Will I Tell You a Secret’
‘So in the Moment’
‘The Evening Star’
‘When You’re Not With Me’
‘I Don’t Know What You See in Me’
‘Do You Follow’
‘When the Cynics Stare Back From the Wall’
‘Late Developers’

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Ziggy’s Final Message Can Save The Afflicted, Says Matt Pinfield: You’re Not Alone

Impact

Tennis, Meds, and Therapy: How Cold War Kids’ Nathan Willett Plays A Good Touring Game

Education

Dr. Mariah Parker, AKA Linqua Franqa, Diagnoses Schools With A Bad Case Of Prison Conditioning

Community

Donkey’s Last Ride: Elle King’s Path to Helping Mothers

more from spin

(Credit: Ben Blackwell)
News

Third Man Preps 20th Anniversary Edition of White Stripes’ Elephant

Red Hot Chili Peppers
News

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Post Malone Lead BottleRock Fest Lineup

A.C. Newman of the New Pornographers (photo: C Flanigan / Getty Images).
News

New Pornographers Ink With Merge for New Album, Continue As Guest

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top