Arlo Parks Following Acclaimed Debut With New Album, My Soft Machine

The Regrettes
Arlo Parks
(Credit: Alexandra Waespi)

Nearly three years ago, Arlo Parks released one of the best albums of 2020 with Collapsed in Sunbeams. Not only was it one of SPIN‘s favorites, but is also received Grammy nominations in the Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album categories.

Today (Jan. 18), Parks announced that album number two is on the way. Titled My Soft Machine, it will be released on May 26 through Transgressive Records. First single “Weightless” is out now.

 

“‘Weightless’ surrounds the painful experience of caring deeply about someone who only gives you tiny breadcrumbs of affection,” Parks says of the track. “It’s about suddenly realizing that a person has dulled your edges and embarking on the slow journey back to being a brighter version of yourself.”

The album also features a guest vocal spot from Parks’ longtime friend Phoebe Bridgers, who appears on “Pegasus.” The two joined forces in 2020 to cover Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” and Parks appeared with Bridgers to perform a pair of songs at Coachella last year.

Since Collapsed in Sunbeams, Parks has toured extensively on her own and opened for the likes of Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Florence + the Machine, and Clario.

Arlo Parks’ My Soft Machine track listing:

“Bruiseless”
“Impurities”
“Devotion”
“Blades”
“Purple Phase”
“Weightless”
“Pegasus” ft. Phoebe Bridgers
“Dog Rose”
“Puppy”
“I’m Sorry”
“Room (red wings)”
“Ghost”

SPIN Staff

