Tool, Pantera, Avenged Sevenfold Anchor 2023 Welcome to Rockville Lineup

Tool, the reunited Pantera, Slipknot, and Avenged Sevenfold (in one of its first appearances in five years) anchor the lineup for the 2023 edition of the Welcome to Rockville festival, which will be held May 18-21 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The jam-packed lineup also features such heavy rock favorites as Deftones, Rob Zombie, Godsmack, Evanescence, Incubus, Queens of the Stone Age, Alice Cooper, the Mars Volta, Puscifer, Coheed & Cambria, Sepultura, Suicidal Tendencies, and Jason Bonhan’s Led Zeppelin Evening.

Beyond the return of Avenged Sevenfold, which last played live in the summer of 2018, Welcome to Rockville will be just the fourth show from Queens of the Stone Age since before the COVID-19 pandemic. SPIN understands the Josh Homme-led group will release a new album in 2023, the follow-up to 2017’s Villains. QOTSA has also lined up a summer European tour, beginning June 16 at Germany’s Southside Festival.

Welcome to Rockville will spotlight a number of less mainstream acts as well, including Deafheaven, Knocked Loose, Converge, the Bronx, Kreator, and Ho99o9.

Early bird passes are already sold out, but a variety of other ticket options are available through the event’s website. Rockville promoter Danny Wimmer Presents is also behind the hard rock fests Louder Than Life in Louisville, Ky., and Aftershock in Sacramento, Calif.