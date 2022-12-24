Instagram Facebook Twitter
Tory Lanez Found Guilty of Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

After a two-week trial, Lanez received a verdict that could lead to more than 20 years in prison and deportation
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 03: Tory Lanez performs at Coca-Cola ENERGY Show Up at SIR Stage37 on February 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, 30, has been found guilty of shooting Grammy-winning hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in both of her feet in July of 2020. The Los Angeles jury reached the verdict after seven hours of deliberation that occurred over two days following a highly publicized two-week trial.

Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was convicted of three felony counts: assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He faces more than 20 years in prison and potential deportation. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2023.

Megan Thee Stallion was not in court when the verdict was announced. Lanez, who had been free on bail during the trial, was taken into custody on Friday. His father shouted at the judge, “God will judge you.”

Lanez’ defense hinged on the fact that Megan Thee Stallion traumatized him by demeaning his artistry.

“The jury got it right,” said Alex Spiro, a lawyer for Megan Thee Stallion, “I am thankful there is justice for Meg.”

Earlier in the trial,  Megan Thee Stallion gave tearful testimony of the night she was shot by Lanez following an argument about their careers and relationships. The Houston rapper said that Lanez told her to “dance” before firing at her from the passenger seat of his car. She added that Lanez bribed her and his friend who witnessed the shooting, one million dollars each in exchange for their silence.

Megan Thee Stallion said she initially told police officers that she “stepped on glass,” because of the heated political and social climate at the time following the murder of George Floyd. “I didn’t want to see anybody die,” she said, per Billboard. “I didn’t want to die.”

She was also being protective of her nascent music career. “Snitching is frowned upon in the hip-hop community,” she said.

