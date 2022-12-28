Musician Theophilus London Missing Since July, Family Says

Musician Theophilus London has not been seen since July, according to a missing persons report filed by his family with the Los Angeles Police Department yesterday (Dec. 27). A statement released on the behalf of the family was issued today and reads as follows:

Over the last few weeks, friends and family of Theophilus London have been working together to piece together his whereabouts. The last time someone spoke with him reportedly stretches back to July 2022 in Los Angeles.

On December 27th, family members of Theophilus London traveled to Los Angeles to file a missing persons report with the LAPD. They are now seeking the public’s help with any information as to London’s whereabouts:

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son. We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.” – Lary Moses London, father of Theophilus London

London is 35 years old, Black, 6’2″, 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD.

London was born in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and moved to New York early in life. SPIN premiered his debut 2011 EP, Lovers Holiday, which was released by Warner Bros. and featured Solange as well as members of TV on the Radio and Tegan and Sara. Later that year, London released his first full-length, Timez Are Weird These Days.

In 2014, London reached new levels of visibility when Kanye West executive produced his album Vibes. In 2018, he collaborated with Tame Impala on the song “Whiplash,” and two years later, released his most recent album to date, the self-issued Bebey.

Throughout his career, London has also recorded with Big Boi, Amadou and Mariam, Travis Scott, Ellie Goulding, and Azealia Banks.