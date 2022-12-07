The Weeknd Releases Snippet of New Song in Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer

Instagram Facebook Twitter
The full song will be released on Dec. 15, the day before the film hits theaters
The Weeknd has experienced an incredibly busy year. Between releasing Dawn FM in January and touring North American stadiums for most of the summer and fall, Abel Tesfaye has been one of the dominant music voices of 2022. That trend continues with today’s news that a new Weeknd song, “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” will be featured on the soundtrack for James Cameron’s upcoming blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water.

Written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia along with Simon Franglen, the track is also excerpted in the latest trailer for the film. “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” will be released on Dec. 15, a day before the film hits theaters.

Check out the trailer below.

 

After recently wrapping the North American leg of his After Hours Til Dawn tour in Los Angeles, the Weeknd revealed plans to tour in Europe beginning in June 2023. He’ll visit South America beginning with September shows in Mexico City, and will wrap the itinerary in Santiago on Oct. 16.

SPIN Staff

