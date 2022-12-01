The War on Drugs Revive ‘Drugcember’ Holiday Benefits in Philadelphia

After a two-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the War on Drugs are reviving their annual A Drugcember To Remember series of holiday benefit concerts in their Philadelphia hometown. The group will play Dec. 19, 20, and 21 at the city’s tiny, 250-capacity Johnny Brenda’s, with proceeds benefiting the non-profit Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (Dec. 2).

“There’s no better way to wrap up a long year on the road than with three shows at our favorite club, Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia,” War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel says. “We are grateful that since 2018, with our fans’ help, our Drugcember to Remember shows have raised money for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia. This year will be no different and we can’t wait to cram on that tiny Brenda’s stage, jam with some friends, and have three more memorable nights in Philly.”

The band is also raising money for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia via a Julien’s-hosted auction in January, featuring such items as signed memorabilia from Philadelphia professional sports teams, signed instruments from the War on Drugs, and a “golden ticket” good for two seats to any of the Drugs’ headline shows for the next five years. Other prizes will also be raffled in-person at the three shows next month.

“We are incredibly grateful for the War On Drugs’ ongoing commitment to supporting Philadelphia’s public school children. The example they set and generosity they inspire is uplifting to students across our great city,” says Kathy Rubino, VP of development for the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia.

The Drugs recently earned their second Grammy nomination, with “Harmonia’s Dream” from their 2021 album I Don’t Live Here Anymore scoring a nod for best rock song. The group has a host of summer 2023 European festival and headlining appearances lined up, beginning June 3 at Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

Here are the War on Drugs’ tour dates:

June 3: Barcelona (Primavera Sound)

June 8: Oslo (Loaded Festival)

June 9: Stockholm (Rosendal Garden Party)

June 10: Frederiksberg, Denmark (SYD for Solen)

June 12: Warsaw (Progresja)

June 13: Karlín, Czech Republic (Forum Karlin)

June 14: Berlin (Zitadelle Spandau)

June 16: Landgraaf, Netherlands (Pinkpop Festival)

June 17: Brighton, U.K. (Brighton Centre)

June 18: Bodelva, U.K. (Eden Project, Cornwall)

June 20: Glasgow (OVO Hydro)

June 21: Halifax, U.K. (Piece Hall)

June 23: Paris (Zenith)

June 24: Antwerp (Life Is Live)

June 27: Dublin (Trinity College)