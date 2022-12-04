Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Midas Touch
Christine McVie
Christine McVie’s 10 Best Fleetwood Mac Songs
Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Watch SZA Perform New S.O.S. Songs on Saturday Night Live

Artist also confirmed that the album will be out on Dec. 9
SZA, Saturday Night Live
(Photo credit: YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

After two weekends off, Saturday Night Live returned last night (Dec. 3) featuring SZA as the latest music guest alongside first-time host Keke Palmer.

SZA offered two brand new tracks, “Shirt” and “Blind,” from her upcoming album S.O.S. It marked her second time as SNL‘s featured music act and carried all the hallmarks of her chilled-out, contemporary R&B style. See the videos below.

The artist also dropped some news during her appearance, finally confirming the official release date for S.O.S., with a backdrop announcing it will be available Dec. 9 via Top Dawg/RCA Records. Anticipation has been growing of late for the long-awaited follow-up to SZA’s 2017 debut Ctrl, and in late October, the artist released a graphic video for “Shirt.” 

On Nov. 30, she also teased the new record with a post on Instagram in which she showed off the cover art. It features the St. Louis-born artist wearing a Blues jersey, representing her hometown hockey team, while sitting on a diving board over a body of water.

Also Read

SZA Says New Album S.O.S. Is Coming Next Month

SZA was one of the final music guests of the SNL season. She will be followed by Brandi Carlile on the Dec. 10 episode and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs closing things out on Dec. 17. Also coming up for SZA is a role in Eddie Huang’s new movie Tuna Melt, marking the singer’s feature film debut.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Community

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images
News

Ticketmaster Sued by Taylor Swift Fans after Eras Tour Presale Disaster

SZA, Saturday Night Live
News

Watch SZA Perform New S.O.S. Songs on Saturday Night Live

No Doubt
1990s

Get Happy: Our 1996 No Doubt Cover Story

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top