Watch SZA Perform New S.O.S. Songs on Saturday Night Live

After two weekends off, Saturday Night Live returned last night (Dec. 3) featuring SZA as the latest music guest alongside first-time host Keke Palmer.

SZA offered two brand new tracks, “Shirt” and “Blind,” from her upcoming album S.O.S. It marked her second time as SNL‘s featured music act and carried all the hallmarks of her chilled-out, contemporary R&B style. See the videos below.

The artist also dropped some news during her appearance, finally confirming the official release date for S.O.S., with a backdrop announcing it will be available Dec. 9 via Top Dawg/RCA Records. Anticipation has been growing of late for the long-awaited follow-up to SZA’s 2017 debut Ctrl, and in late October, the artist released a graphic video for “Shirt.”

On Nov. 30, she also teased the new record with a post on Instagram in which she showed off the cover art. It features the St. Louis-born artist wearing a Blues jersey, representing her hometown hockey team, while sitting on a diving board over a body of water.

SZA was one of the final music guests of the SNL season. She will be followed by Brandi Carlile on the Dec. 10 episode and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs closing things out on Dec. 17. Also coming up for SZA is a role in Eddie Huang’s new movie Tuna Melt, marking the singer’s feature film debut.