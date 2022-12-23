SPIN‘s Daniel Kohn Talks 2022 Year in Music on Lipps Service

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Daniel Kohn
(Credit: Carly Nagel Kohn)

SPIN editorial director Daniel Kohn is the latest guest on the Lipps Service podcast, during which he and host Scott Lipps count down their favorite albums, singles, and live shows of the year, as well as some of their favorite interview subjects. The pair also discussed some predictions for what to expect in the world of music in 2023

On the previous episode of Lipps Service, Filter’s Richard Patrick discussed his band’s upcoming album, reuniting with his former band Nine Inch Nails after a 30-year hiatus, his friendship with Trent Reznor dating back to their pre-fame days in Cleveland, his battles with addiction and sobriety, and meeting late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell while they were both in rehab.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell, and many more. Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you listen to podcasts.

Listen below to the full episode with SPIN‘s Daniel Kohn:

