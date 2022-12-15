Siouxsie Sioux Returning to Live Performance for First Time Since 2013

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Rx Papi
Inside Rx Papi’s Twisted Life Story
Siouxsie and the Banshees in March 1979. (Photo: Fin Costello / Redferns / Getty Images)

Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman Siouxsie Sioux will make her first live appearance in a decade at the U.K.’s Latitude Festival, which runs July 20-23, 2023, in Suffolk. The influential artist’s last major concert was in 2013 at the Yoko Ono-curated Meltdown Festival in London, during which she performed the Banshees’ classic 1980 album Kaleidoscope in its entirety.

Sioux, now 65, joins Pulp, Paolo Nutini, and George Ezra as Latitude headliners. The Kooks, Metronomy, Paul Heaton, and Jacqui Abbott, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, the Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, and Young Fathers round out the lineup.

Beyond a brief 2002 reunion that included a performance at Coachella, the Banshees ran from 1976-1996 and made a huge mark on multiple eras of British rock music. Siouxsie’s side project with Banshees drummer Budgie, the Creatures, ran concurrently for most of that time period before disbanding in 2005. The artist’s debut solo album, Mantaray, was released in 2007, and her most recent new song, “Love Crime,” came out in 2015 as part of the NBC drama Hannibal.

Click here to read SPIN‘s 1986 interview with Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

