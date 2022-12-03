Watch Pantera’s First Show in 21 Years with New Lineup

Pantera took to the stage for the first time in 21 years last night, Dec. 2, debuting the band’s new lineup and offering a classic 14-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico.

Surviving original members, singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, have teamed up with drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) for the reboot, with Benante and Wylde taking the place of the late Vinnie Paul Abbott and “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, respectively.

There’s been mixed reviews about the quasi reunion, first announced in July, which comes two decades after the band officially disbanded in 2003 and after the untimely deaths of Dimebag in 2004 and Vinnie Paul in 2018.

Though, seeing the fan-filmed videos (shared below), the crowd was into the performance, which opened with “A New Level” and “Mouth for War” and wrapped with “Walk,” “Cowboys from Hell” and a medley of “Domination/Hollow,” according to Setlist.fm. The set also included a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan” and a video tribute to the Abbott brothers.

Pantera has several more international dates planned for this month and into 2023, and this week announced that they’d be joining Metallica on their M72 world tour in 2023 and 2024.