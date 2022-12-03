Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Midas Touch
Christine McVie
Christine McVie’s 10 Best Fleetwood Mac Songs
Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

,

Watch Pantera’s First Show in 21 Years with New Lineup

The band also just announced dates on Metallica’s M72 world tour next year
Pantera Play First Show in 21 Years
(Photo credit: YouTube/TorrexLIVE)

Pantera took to the stage for the first time in 21 years last night, Dec. 2, debuting the band’s new lineup and offering a classic 14-song set at the Hell & Heaven Open Air festival in Mexico.

Surviving original members, singer Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown, have teamed up with drummer Charlie Benante (Anthrax) and Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) for the reboot, with Benante and Wylde taking the place of the late Vinnie Paul Abbott and “Dimebag” Darrell Abbott, respectively.

There’s been mixed reviews about the quasi reunion, first announced in July, which comes two decades after the band officially disbanded in 2003 and after the untimely deaths of Dimebag in 2004 and Vinnie Paul in 2018.

Though, seeing the fan-filmed videos (shared below), the crowd was into the performance, which opened with “A New Level” and “Mouth for War” and wrapped with “Walk,” “Cowboys from Hell” and a medley of “Domination/Hollow,” according to Setlist.fm. The set also included a cover of Black Sabbath’s “Planet Caravan” and a video tribute to the Abbott brothers.

Also Read

Metallica Details 2023-24 Tour in Support of New Album, 72 Seasons

Pantera has several more international dates planned for this month and into 2023, and this week announced that they’d be joining Metallica on their M72 world tour in 2023 and 2024.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Share This

tags:

, , , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Impact

Artist LYELL Invites Her Once-Crippling OCD to Kiss Her Ass

Community

Celisse Explores Racial Bias in the Music Industry and Her Journey to the Main Stage

Cryptic Wisdom
Mental Health

How Cryptic Wisdom Has Found Happiness in Songwriting

you may like

more from spin

Pantera Play First Show in 21 Years
News

Watch Pantera’s First Show in 21 Years with New Lineup

LAS VEGAS, NV - MARCH 12: (L-R) Albert Hammond Jr, Nikolai Fraiture, Nick Valensi, Fabrizio Moretti and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes attend a meet and greet prior to their concert at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on March 12, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/WireImage)
News

The Strokes Releasing Vinyl Box Set of Early Singles and B-Sides

Bluegrass musician Gary Brewer sits with a guitar on his lap.
Education

Bluegrass Heavyweight Gary Brewer Talks About Teaching Kids to Play Music

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top