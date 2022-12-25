Nandi Bushell Shows Off Multi-Instrumental Skills on Stevie Wonder’s ‘Sir Duke’ Cover

The young phenom Nandi Bushell is showing she can master more than drums and guitar on her latest cover. In a video posted Dec. 25, the 12-year-old talent takes on Stevie Wonder’s hit “Sir Duke” with a composite of her playing bass and saxophone in addition to drums. The multi-instrumental performance beautifully nails the jazzy undertones of the track, which Wonder included on his 1976 album Songs in the Key of Life as an ode to Duke Ellington.

“Good Vibes! I have been working hard on my bass and saxophone playing. #steviewonder #sirduke was a real challenge. Such a fun song! Hope you are all having an amazing day! Love and respect to you all,” Bushell captioned her Instagram post.

The young U.K.-based star first made a name for herself for her incredible drumming capabilities, even bidding Dave Grohl into a drum-off. Since, she has also found fans in other music elite like Tom Morello. Bushell recently covered Rage Against The Machine’s “Killing In The Name” with her younger brother, and she has jammed with Morello’s son Roman on “The Children Will Rise Up,” a song they wrote together.

Bushell’s other recent covers have included Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing,” Rush’s “Tom Sawyer” and Eminem’s “Rap God.” In September, she had one of her first big gigs with the Foo Fighters, joining the band to play “Learn To Fly” at the first Taylor Hawkins memorial concert in London.

Recently, Bushell shared on Instagram that she’s working on her “most challenging drum cover ever,” and gave an update on her original material and upcoming EP, saying it’ll be released in 2023.