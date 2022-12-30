How to Stream Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton’s New Year’s Eve Party

While CNN scrambles over whether to allow Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper to imbibe on New Year’s Eve, the real party looks like it will be over at NBC in Miami. For the second year, Miley Cyrus will host her New Year’s Eve Party produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels. The musical performances include Sia, Fletcher, Rae Sremmurd, Lotto, and Liily. SNL cast-members Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman will also perform with the comedy band Please Don’t Destroy. Cyrus will also be joined by her godmother, an obscure country singer named Dolly Parton, who will co-host and (hopefully) sing us into 2023.

Cyrus recounted how it came together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. “I called Dolly, I asked her ‘would you do New Year’s?’ And she goes, ‘Miley, I’d love to but I just can’t be cold. I can’t go to New York.’ And I said, ‘it’s not in New York! It’s in Miami. It’s going to be warm! We can wear little clothes, and she said. ‘Then I’m in.'” Cyrus also said that she personally helped arrange the programming for the New Year’s Eve Party. “The lineup is very me,” she said. “It’s curated in a way that makes no sense, but makes total sense.”

Parton and Cyrus have collaborated many times over the years beginning with Parton guest-starring as Cyrus’s aunt on the Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana. More recently, Cyrus appeared on Parton’s 2022 NBC Christmas Special, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas — which you can watch here. The special features performances by Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams, and many more.

How to Watch Miley’s New Year Eve Party

When: December 31, from 10:30 PM to 12:30 PM ET.

Cable TV: Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be broadcast live on NBC.

Stream on Peacock: Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will also be simulcast on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. The basic plan for Peacock is $4.99 per month and the higher tier plan costs $9.99 per month. There is a free signup option available that allows you to watch more than 10,000 hours of programming.

Stream on Hulu + Live TV: Hulu’s package that include live TV allows you to watch Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party in real time, just like you would with cable. New subscribers can enjoy their first month of Hulu + Live TV for free. After that, it costs $64.99 per month — that’s still cheaper than many standard cable plans.

